Pilikula zoo gets white tigress

The female white tiger, Kaveri, at the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

A white tigress is an added attraction for visitors at Pilikula Biological Park now.

The zoo received the tigress, which has been named Kaveri, from Arignar Anna Zoo in Chennai.

In addition, it has also received a female Ostrich from the same zoo under the animal exchange programme, according to director of the park H. Jayaprakash Bhandary.

The Pilikula zoo will send one male Bengal tiger Sanjay, four dholes and some snake species to the Chennai zoo, in exchange.

At present, Pilikula zoo has 11 Bengal tigers — seven males and four females — and two male Ostriches.

Mr. Bhandary said in a release that efforts are also being made to procure Asiatic Lion, Indian Wolf, White Buck, Sloth Bear, Hog Deer, Nilgai and varieties of rare birds from Rajkot Zoo of Gujarat, Gorewada Zoo of Maharashtra and Nandankanan Zoo of Odisha.

Surplus animals in Pilikula zoo will be sent to other zoos under the animal exchange programme. The zoos concerned have mutually agreed upon and are waiting for consent from the Central Zoo Authority, Delhi, for effecting animal exchange, he said.