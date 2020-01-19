Pilikula veterinary hospital to get a facelift

The veterinary hospital at the Pilikula Biological Park will get a facelift with more advanced equipment, and two extra quarantine units.

In addition, striped hyena, an endangered animal, and the exotic black swan will be the added attractions as the park is set to get more birds and animals within a fortnight from Mysuru and Thiruvananthapuram zoos under exchange programmes.

According to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park, the hospital will get a microscope, a hematology cell counter, an anaesthesia machine, a serum biochemistry analyser, a centrifuge, darting accessories, cart grabbers, operation theatre lights and CR systems (upgrading x-ray equipment), and protection gloves. The operation theatre table will be upgraded as a high-tech one and the theatre will be air-conditioned.

The hospital needed additional equipment and facilities as the park had more than 1,200 animals. Animal healthcare has assumed significance with many animals breeding in the park, Mr. Bhandary told The Hindu.

The hospital building complex is being expanded now to accommodate the equipment and related laboratory and other facilities.

It has now in-patient, out-patient, postmortem, quarantine units, and food rooms.

Mr. Bhandary said that a pair of endangered striped hyenas, and two pairs of black swans will arrive from Mysuru zoo. In addition, the park will get a pair of Indian gaurs from Mysuru.

He said that the Thiruvananthapuram zoo will send a pair of white rheas and brown rheas, and two pairs of Oriental darters, and swamp deer.

In exchange, the Pilikula park will send a pair each of Bengal tigers, Monitor lizards and lesser whistling teals, and two pairs of King cobras to Mysuru zoo.

The Thiruvananthapuram zoo will get two pairs each of barking deers and whitaker’s boas, and a female and two male King cobras from Pilikula.

Dholes breed

The director said that a dhole (or wild dog), an endangered animal, gave birth to 10 cubs in the park a week ago. Another wild dog had given birth to three cubs in the park about six months ago.

The park had brought two pairs of dholes from Visakhapatnam Zoo (Indira Gandhi Zoological Park) a year ago.