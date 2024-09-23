Pilikula Urban Haat to host Gandhi Shilp Bazar till September 30

The Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has organised Gandhi Shilp Bazar to help artisans directly sell their products to buyers at the Urban Haat in K. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama from Tuesday, September 24 to September 30.

A release here said about 50 artisans including awardees from various States selected through the online portal www.indian.handicrafts.gov.in of the Office of Development Commissioner will participate with their exquisite craft creations to showcase their traditional heritage of arts and crafts at the Shilp Bazar.

The major crafts that will be on display and sale include hand embroidery, jewellery, art metal ware, hand-printed textiles, leather items, printed bed sheets, cane and bamboo, wood carvings, stone carvings, hand block printing, Zari embroidery, paintings, Applique work, sital pati, Handloom products, etc. Besides, there will be a live demonstration of various crafts by eminent Master craftspersons on important and intricate crafts.

The exhibition and sale is open to the public between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Pilikula Development Authority Commissioner Noor Zahara Khanum inaugurates the exhibition at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.