GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pilikula Urban Haat to host Gandhi Shilp Bazar till September 30

The exhibition and sale is open to the public between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has organised Gandhi Shilp Bazar to help artisans directly sell their products to buyers at the Urban Haat in K. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama from Tuesday, September 24 to September 30.

A release here said about 50 artisans including awardees from various States selected through the online portal www.indian.handicrafts.gov.in of the Office of Development Commissioner will participate with their exquisite craft creations to showcase their traditional heritage of arts and crafts at the Shilp Bazar.

The major crafts that will be on display and sale include hand embroidery, jewellery, art metal ware, hand-printed textiles, leather items, printed bed sheets, cane and bamboo, wood carvings, stone carvings, hand block printing, Zari embroidery, paintings, Applique work, sital pati, Handloom products, etc. Besides, there will be a live demonstration of various crafts by eminent Master craftspersons on important and intricate crafts.

The exhibition and sale is open to the public between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Pilikula Development Authority Commissioner Noor Zahara Khanum inaugurates the exhibition at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.