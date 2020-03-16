Pilikula Nisargadhama to remain shut till March 20

A worker spraying disinfectant inside the Pilikula Biological Park.

16 March 2020 00:03 IST

The Dr. K. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama will be closed for a week following the outbreak of COVID-19 and reported avian flu.

H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of Pilikula Biological Park, said the Nisargadhama, including its biological park and Regional Science Centre, will remain closed till March 20 as per the announcement made by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

In the meanwhile, the Nisargadhama administration would focus on improving the all-round hygiene at the facilities, including the biological park, he said. Dr. Bhandary said the process of disinfecting the pathway leading to the animal enclosure has been initiated with reports of avian flu too making rounds. The staff have been taking special care to ensure aviaries were kept clean and disinfectants sprayed to prevent flu outbreak. He said water feeder for birds was being cleaned regularly, while park veterinarians were taking extra care in treating any rescued birds outside the park.

Similarly, contractors supplying meat to animals, particularly chicken, were directed to bring live birds to the park so that the healthy skinned-out birds would be fed to animals as against the practice of sourcing skinned-out chicken. Dr. Bhandary said the park cannot risk the safety of animals as it was difficult to ascertain whether the skinned-out chicken was healthy or not.

Revenue loss

The lockdown, Dr. Bhandary said, could affect the revenue of the Nisargadhama that witnesses around 1,000 footfall daily and over 5,000 in the weekends. The revenue loss could be around ₹10 lakh.