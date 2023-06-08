Pilikula Biological Park has 80% green cover, says Director

June 08, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Director of Pilikula Biological Park (zoo) H. Jayaprakash Bhandary said that the green cover at the park stood at 80% against the requirement of 30% for major zoos.

Speaking to The Hindu , he said that the park attracted 60 varieties of free ranging birds due to the thick green cover.

The average death toll of animals under captivity at the zoo stood at 1.8% per annum, which is much lower when compared to 4% to 8% annual death toll of animals recorded in some zoos in the country.

Mr. Bhandary, who is a retired District Forest Officer and who is associated with the zoo as its Director for long, said that the park cultivated the green fodder required for some animals on its own.

Referring to the financial needs of the park, he said that it required ₹2.16 crore per annum to meet the meat and other food needs of animals, birds. The staff salary required ₹72 lakh a year. In addition, the park required ₹50 lakh per annum for other maintenance and creation of infrastructure which is partly met with contributions from donors, including corporate bodies. The income through gate collection stood at about ₹3.5 crore per annum which varied.

The park has about 150 display enclosures/animal houses.

The zoo has 26 employees against the requirement of 56 staff members, he said.

“It is the only among 18 major xoos in the country which is being managed without any annual budgetary allocation from the government. The financial needs are met through donations, gate collection, animal adoption initiatives and through corporate social responsibility fund given by companies,” he said.