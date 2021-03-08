Mangaluru

Pilgrims injured on Charmadi Ghat

Twelve pilgrims from Arakere in Hassan district were injured after being hit by a tempo traveller near Charmadi on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Belthangady traffic police, the pilgrims were walking (on their padayatra) to Dharmasthala as part of their vow for Shivaratri. Near the second turn of the Charmadi Ghat, the driver of the tempo traveller is said to have lost control of the vehicle and hit the retaining wall. The tempo traveller was also bringing pilgrims to Dharmasthala.

The 12 pilgrims walking on the roadside and a few persons inside the tempo traveller were injured. One of the pilgrims, who fractured his hand, was taken to a private hospital.

