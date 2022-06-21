Pilgrimage special train service will commence in August: Shashikala Jolle

Muzrai Department to develop 25 A category temples at a cost of Rs.1,140 crore

Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle speaking after inaugurating the Mushti Kanike Samarpane programme at the renovated Mariyamma Temple in Karkala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle on Sunday said that the department is geared up to operate pilgrimage special trains from Bengaluru to Varanasi and surrounding places from August this year. It will also provide ₹5,000 subsidy to Varanasi pilgrims with a cap of 30,000 pilgrims a year.

She was speaking after launching the Mushti Kanike (donation) programme for the renovation of Kote Mariyamma Temple in Karkala. Ms. Jolle said the special train would take the pilgrims to Prayagraj and Ayodhya apart from Varanasi for a week’s pilgrimage.

Elaborating the facilities in the pilgrim special train, the Minister said that the first coach would have a replica of temple wherein pilgrims may engage in bhajans, dhyana and such other things. Exterior panels of the 14-coach train would have images and information about A category temples in Karnataka on one side while the other side would have similar pictures and information about Varanasi and Ayodhya.

Ms. Jolle further said the department has prepared master plans for development of all the 25 A category temples in Karnataka under the Daiva Sankalpa scheme. The department has earmarked ₹1,140 crore for temple development that also includes improving access roads, drainage facilities and guest houses for pilgrims.

Some of the temples to be developed in the coastal region include Kukke Shree Subrahmanya, Kollur Sri Mookambika, Sauthadka Ganapathi, Kamalashile Sri Durgaparameshvari Temple, Maranakatte Sri Brahmalingeshwara Temple, Mandarthi Sri Durgaparameshvari Temple and Puttur Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple. The Karkala Mariyamma Temple is to be renovated at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore and the department would release ₹1 crore.

The Minister said that works were being completed to improve temple tourism. Amid the pandemic, the department had arranged Dhanvantari Japa in its temples during Vijayadasami and Go Puje at 35,000 temples during Deepavali, she noted.

Ms. Jolle said that the department has already enhanced the annual Tasdik to priests of Muzrai temples to ₹60,000 a year. Priests and members of their families would be covered under health insurance scheme, she said.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, temple managing trustee K.B. Gopalakrishna Bhat and K.B. Rajendra and others present.