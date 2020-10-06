Physical Education now an elective paper for undergraduates

Students of undergraduate programmes in Mangalore University can study Physical Education as one of the elective (optional) papers in the fourth semester from the academic year 2020-21.

The Academic Council of the university in its meeting here on Tuesday approved of a proposal. With this, degree students can study Physical Education, fitness, wellness and lifestyle management as an optional subject.

Earlier, Dean, Faculty of Education in the university Kishore Kumar C.K., who is also a member of the council, had proposed that the university introduce the subject for degree students for their well-being. Later, the joint faculty of the university in its meeting on October 3 resolved to recommend to the university to introduce the course at the undergraduate level.

The university has already been teaching Physical Education at the post-graduate level.

New colleges

The council agreed to give university affiliation to courses of three new educational institutions from the academic year 2020-21. They are BCA, B.Com and B.Sc in animation and visual effect courses of A & M Education College of Creativity and Technology, Mallikatta, Kadri; BBA, B.Com and BSW courses of Swastika National School, Urwa Stores; and B.Com course of Gunashree First Grade College, Siddakatte, Bantwal taluk.

No penalty

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the university will not collect any fine or penalty from students and colleges for late payment of all types of fees payable to the university in the current academic year (2020-21). The university has taken this decision as a one-time measure in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Registrar (administration) K. Raju Mogaveera said that online classes for undergraduate students, except for the first semester, for the academic year 2020-21 commenced on September 1. As per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), admission for the first semester can be done till October 31 and classes for the first semester can be started on November 1.

As per the guidelines, classes for first semester post-graduate students for 2020-21 academic year can be conducted from November 18 depending on the declaration of results of the final semester undergraduate examinations of 2019-20.

Teaching and learning process may continue in offline/online mode and also in blended mode.

All universities may follow six-day week pattern for the academic session of 2020-21 and 2021-22 to compensate the loss for this batch of students, he quoted the UGC guidelines as saying.