Photography Day celebrated in Udupi

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 21, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior photographers Jagannatha Shetty and Chandrashekhara Ambalapady being felicitated during World Photography Day celebrations in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When one identifies and inculcates professionalism, scientific approach, technology as well emotions, then one realises the uniqueness of photography, said Udupi Rotary Royal president Balakrishna Muddodi.

He was speaking at the World Photography Day celebrations jointly organised by the South Canara Photographers Association-Udupi Zone, Malabar Gold and Diamonds and Udupi Rotary Royal at Udupi on Sunday.

Because of these professional traits, all photographers need to be congratulated, Mr. Muddodi said. He also said professionals wait for a days together to capture one beautiful moment and they need everyone’s appreciation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Association president Ananda N. Kumpala said photographers have to identify themselves in the field and then grow in the social spectrum.

The association felicitated senior photographers Jagannatha Shetty and Chandrashekhar Ambalapady on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the photography contest organised to mark the Photography Day. Defence personnel Balaraj was felicitated on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Association Udupi Zone president Janardhan Kodavoor, Hafeez Rehman from Malabar Gold and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app