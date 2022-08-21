Photography Day celebrated in Udupi

Senior photographers Jagannatha Shetty and Chandrashekhara Ambalapady being felicitated during World Photography Day celebrations in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When one identifies and inculcates professionalism, scientific approach, technology as well emotions, then one realises the uniqueness of photography, said Udupi Rotary Royal president Balakrishna Muddodi.

He was speaking at the World Photography Day celebrations jointly organised by the South Canara Photographers Association-Udupi Zone, Malabar Gold and Diamonds and Udupi Rotary Royal at Udupi on Sunday.

Because of these professional traits, all photographers need to be congratulated, Mr. Muddodi said. He also said professionals wait for a days together to capture one beautiful moment and they need everyone’s appreciation.

Association president Ananda N. Kumpala said photographers have to identify themselves in the field and then grow in the social spectrum.

The association felicitated senior photographers Jagannatha Shetty and Chandrashekhar Ambalapady on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the photography contest organised to mark the Photography Day. Defence personnel Balaraj was felicitated on the occasion.

Association Udupi Zone president Janardhan Kodavoor, Hafeez Rehman from Malabar Gold and others were present.