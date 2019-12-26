Photography contest at University College

University College, Mangaluru, has organised an open photography contest to mark its 150th founding year on January 3 and 4 on its campus in Hampankatte.
A release from the college here said that the theme of the contest would be the College completing 150 years while contestants would be allowed to take photographs between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on both the days. The last date to submit entries is January 8.
The first three winners would get ₹ 5,000, ₹ 3,000 and ₹ 2,000 cash prize, respectively, and a memento each. Participants may register in advance. Spot registration is also allowed. Every contestant would be given a badge and a secret code. For details, call coordinator T.N. Guruprasad on Ph: 9964939267 or e-mail: gp3094@gmail.com.
