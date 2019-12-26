Photography contest at University College

University College, Mangaluru, has organised an open photography contest to mark its 150th founding year on January 3 and 4 on its campus in Hampankatte.

A release from the college here said that the theme of the contest would be the College completing 150 years while contestants would be allowed to take photographs between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on both the days. The last date to submit entries is January 8.