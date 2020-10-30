Photographer assaulted in Farangipet

Bantwal Rural Police arrest three of the four assailants

Four assailants made a futile attempt on the life of a professional photographer in his studio in Farangipet, Bantwal taluk, on Thursday evening as he is said to have extended his support to a victim of sexual abuse.

The name of the photographer was given as Dinesh, who runs Trisha Studio in the town.

He is now recovering in a hospital in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada District Police said.

Bantwal Rural Police have arrested Mohammed Arshad (19), Abdul Rahman (22) and Mohammed Saifuddin (22), all residents of Ammemmar village, immediately after the incident.

The police are now looking for the other accused, Savad.

The police said that the accused were infuriated with Dinesh as he reportedly supported the relatives of the sexual abuse victim recently.

Armed with sharp weapons, they entered his studio and inflicted injuries on his head, right arm and abdomen with the intention of killing him. In the melee, Shekhar Poojari, who was present, retaliated against the assailants with a chair and received injuries in the process.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad told The Hindu that the victim was operated upon his abdomen and is now under observation.

Photographers associations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have condemned the attack and urged the police to ensure safety of their peers.