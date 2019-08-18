Phone-tapping scandal: H.D. Kumaraswamy says he will face any type of inquiry

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that the State government was free to conduct any type of inquiry into the alleged phone-tapping scandal and he would face it.

Responding to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s statement earlier on Sunday that the investigation into the scandal would be handed over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mr. Kumaraswamy told press persons in Kukke Subrahmanya, “Let them conduct a CBI inquiry or an inquiry of international standards.”

The former Chief Minister said that he did not understand why his name was being dragged into the scandal. Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was ready to face any type of inquiry and he should fear only if he was involved in it.

He alleged that a section of the electronic media was trying to tarnish his image in public by “cooking up stories” against him in the matter to ensure that he lost people’s trust.

He was in Kukke Subrahmanya on his way to Belthangady and Udupi.