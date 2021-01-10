Phone-in programme for Class 10 students begins in Udupi district

Continuing with new initiatives to prepare Class 10 students to face this year’s final examinations, the Department of Public Instruction in Udupi has started conducting a weekly phone-in programme to answer questions related to the examinations and their syllabi.

The first of the phone-in programme was held on Mathematics on Friday last. The programme will cover Science subject on January 15, followed by Social Science, English, Kannada and Hindi on the following Fridays.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) N.H. Nagur, who initiated the move, said that the exercise will help students clarify their doubts. Among the 65 calls received on Friday included queries on how long will teaching will continue this academic year and when regular offline classes will start. There was a question on whether there will be change in the question paper pattern this year. There were questions related to Mathematics, some of which students had failed to ask their teachers, Mr. Nagur said.

Mr. Nagur has been holding phone-in programmes since 2009. “I started it since when serving as Block Education Officer in Lingsugur,” he said. He did it again when he served in Basavanabagewadi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and also in Dharward where he served as DDPI. “As I have found positive results, I have taken it up in Udupi too,” he told The Hindu.

The DDPI has planned two rounds of phone-in programmes for all subjects till May. Apart from Mr. Nagur, subject expert teachers will attend the programme. Subjects have been divided among Udupi, Kundapur, Brahmavar, Byndoor and Karkala educational blocks which will conduct the programme.

Mr. Nagur said that the department is also continuing with the Mission 95+, initiated by his predecessor, which involved preparing slow learners and ensuring that the maximum number of schools in the district scored 100 % pass in the SSLC examinations. The department has planned to hold open house sessions for Class 10 students in different parts of the district in February, he said.