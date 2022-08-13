Philately exhibition of Unsung Indian Heroes held at schools in Mangaluru

The exhibition throws light on events like Quit India Movement, Champaran Satyagraha etc.

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 13, 2022 00:07 IST

Students of Canara CBSE school, Mangaluru, keenly observing stamps and other postal material exhibited as part of philately exhibition on “Unsung Heroes of India” held jointly by India Post and phialtelist Vidya Baglodi on Thursday, August 11. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Ms. Baglodi is holding the exhibition, in association with India Post, in different schools of Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

To mark the 75th Independence Day, India Post, in association with philatelist Vidya Baglodi, is holding philately exhibition on “Unsung Indian Heroes” in different schools of the city.

On Friday, August 12, the exhibition was held at the Canara CBSE school. Earlier it was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Yekkur, followed SDM School. On August 13, the exhibition will be at the Chaitanya Techo School in Kottara.

Ms. Baglodi said that the exhibition aims to make children aware not just about personalities who have worked for country’s freedom but also throw light on events namely Quit India Movement, Champaran Satyagraha and Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Tamil Nadu.  Apart from stamps and inland covers, she is exhibiting special postal covers and other postal material on the theme.

Among the personalities whose work has been exhibited include Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Balagangadhara Tilak, Tatya Tope and Rajaram Mohan Roy. Among those from Karnataka featured in the exhibition include Rani Abbakka and Karnad Sadashiva Rao.

The India Post is also holding exhibition on “Partition horrors remembrance day” at the Head Post office in Pandeshwar. Articles and photographs related hardship faced by people following partition are being exhibited.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurated the exhibition. This exhibition will be on till August 15. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and Senior Superintendent of Post N. Shriharsha were present.

