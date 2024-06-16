PHCs in Udupi district being energised through solar power, says DHO

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ishwar Gadad on Saturday, June 15, said all the primary health centres in Udupi district are being energised through solar power thereby giving thrust to the use of renewable energy and reduce carbon footprint.

He spoke at the inauguration of the “INSPIRE” Green Hospital Project at the Churches of South India’s Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital in Udupi, which also celebrated the 101st year of its founding. Dr. Gadad said one understood the significance of oxygen when the country was affected by COVID-19, and many deaths happened because of lack of oxygen. People have now realised the importance of environmental conservation, particularly saving the trees that produce Oxygen, he said.

Dr. Gadad further said the department has reduced the use of paper, produced out of trees, to a considerable extent. While everyone was required to contribute to environment conservation, Lombard Hospital’s INSPIRE initiative has been laudable, he said. Dr. Gadad further said the department was seeking sponsorship to energise a few remaining PHC buildings with solar power.

Inaugurating the project, CSI Southern Karnataka Diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar said clean air, water and food were the essentials of life. By transforming into a green hospital, Lombard Hospital would provide a heavenly atmosphere to patients. One small gesture would inspire others, he said.

Hospital Director Sushil Jathanna said INSPIRE was an integrated project that touches all aspects like clean energy, water conservation, waste management, air quality management, biodiversity on the campus, and creating mass awareness. “This project is based on the belief that small steps taken by many people are better than big steps taken by a few people. We are grateful to the Lombard Foundation, Switzerland, for their generous support. This foundation was started by our founder Dr. Eva Lombard’s family, and they are committed to the concept of sustainable development,” Dr. Jathanna said.

Nise Meruno, a musician from Nagaland, Rev. Ivan D. Soans, CSI Area Chairman, Deena Prabhavathi, Administrative Officer and others were present.