Phalguni riverfront can be developed as a major tourist attraction: Sonowal

MANGALURU

24 September 2021 22:01 IST

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal on Friday said that the Phalguni (Gurupura) riverfront adjoining New Mangalore Port has potential to be developed into an attractive tourism spot.

Speaking to reporters during his visit here, the Minister said that his Ministry will plan the development of the tourism spot in association with the State government.

The Minister also said that New Mangalore Port has all the potential to grow to international standards and the Ministry will extend all the necessary support.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sonowal said that the port will be developed with new ideas; but he did not elaborate them.

Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation stones for modernisation of the U.S. Mallya Gate abutting National Highway 66 and a truck terminal and inaugurated the Business Development Centre, all in NMP Trust area.

Speaking after inaugurating the Business Development Centre, Mr. Sonowal said that the port in the last 47 years of its existence has achieved several milestones. It is known as the most sustainable port of the nation achieving 100% target of solarisation and 100% self-sufficiency in water requirements. It is also the biggest exporter of coffee and second largest importer of LPG in the country, the Minister noted. During the Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav, the port is geared up to take on new challenges in realisation of the aspirations of the country.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Dakshina Kannada has received over ₹16,000 crore Union government funds in the last seven years. The government is committed to ensuring all-round development of the region. He said that four-lane work on National Highway 75 between B.C. Road and Addahole in the district will be completed in 2024, while the work on National Highway 169 between Mangaluru and Moodbidri and the two-lane work between Moodbidri and Karkala will start soon.