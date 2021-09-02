PG programme in Sanskrit Studies

MANGALURU

02 September 2021 18:31 IST

The Department of Philosophy at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will launch a post-graduation programme in Sanskrit Studies in the academic year 2021-22.

The programme, which will be in tune with National Education Policy 2020, will be inaugurated on Friday by Chair of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Bibek Debroy, who will speak in the virtual mode on “The importance of a multidisciplinary approach to liberal arts in India”.

He will highlight the case for Sanskrit in the current educational scenario, a MAHE release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Debroy is a Sanskrit scholar and an economist. He has translated major literary classics from Sanskrit to English that run over 8,000 pages.

He will speak at 3 p.m. via https://bit.ly/orientation3sep2021 on Zoom. The event is open to all.

The two-year programme provides an opportunity to acquire proficiency in Sanskrit language and study its linguistic foundations, while also understanding Sanskrit as a broadly-deployed medium of intellectual, literary, artistic and religious expression in India.

It incorporates an attempt to trace and reconstruct the intellectual history of India and develop a familiarity with the ongoing debates and topics in the study of Sanskrit.

The programme aims at equipping students with the skills necessary for interpreting and analysing Sanskrit texts of various genres — epic, poetry, commentary and exploring the intertextual links between discourses in pre-modern and modern Indian literatures.

It offers an exit option after a year with a post-graduate diploma, the release said.