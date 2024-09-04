PG medical student arrested for alleged forcible conversion attempt

The Udupi police have arrested 27-year-old postgraduate medical student for alleged harassment and forcible religious conversion attempt of medical student.

The Udupi women police gave the name of the accused as Mohammed Danish Khan, residing in Herga near Manipal.

In a complaint, the victim, hailing from Pilani in Rajasthan, said she was studying MBBS in a medical college in Manipal and the accused was doing MD course in the same institution. The two belonged to different communities. The accused got her number and both started to chat with each other. In one such chat session, the accused proposed marriage.

During the discussion in the room of the accused on January 22, the accused allegedly spoke ill about Hinduism. On March 11, the accused insisted that the victim convert to Islam, she said.

He again, on April 17, forced victim to convert to Islam and when she refused, he allegedly slapped her and pulled her hair and touched her chest inappropriately. He also reportedly threatened to release her obsence videos on social media. The accused has been calling the victim till August 28 and harassing her, the victim said in the complaint.

The woman police registered her compliant under Sections 74, 75 (1), 75(1) (i), 75 (2), 78 and 302 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 31.

NIA probe sought

Meanwhile, members of Udupi district units of VHP’s Durga Vahini and Matrushakti outfits on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun asking the latter to recommend investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged conversion attempts.

In the memorandum, the members said the Udupi case raises suspicion that accused forced the victim to convert and then use her for anti-national activities. Hence the case should be investigated by NIA, the members said.