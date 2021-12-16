PFI condemns ‘police atrocity,’ seeks action

Condemning police action against its activists in Uppinangady on Tuesday, Popular Front of India (PFI), Karnataka, on Wednesday demanded action against police officials responsible for the lathicharge on its activists who, it said, were involved in a peaceful demonstration outside the police station.

PFI State secretary A.K. Ashraf told reporters here that the activists were demanding the release of innocent persons arrested by the police in connection with an assault case. Their arrest was illegal and when questioned, the police told the demonstrators that the arrested would soon be released.

When that did not happen even by late evening, activists continued the demonstration, he said.

Stating that the demonstration was being held peacefully, Mr. Ashraf alleged police without any warning began the lathicharge by late evening seriously injuring several people.

Their religious leader Syed Athur Tangal, who was leading the demonstration, was seriously injured on his head. Nearly 40 injured activists were hospitalised even as police personnel prevented ambulances transporting the injured to hospitals, he said. While the police have the authority to investigate and arrest accused persons, ‘fixing’ innocent persons under pressure from politicians cannot be accepted, he said referring to arrests of PFI activists for the December 6 attack on fish merchants.

For this reason, PFI resorted to the demonstration demanding the release of innocent persons.

PFI plans a march to the district police headquarters in Mangaluru on Friday, he added.

Meanwhile, members of Campus Front of India and PFI held demonstrations protesting police action in Uppinangady in Mangaluru and Udupi respectively on Wednesday.

Dakshina Kannada district president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Abubakar Kulai too condemned the police action against PFI activists and said the lathi-charge on activists engaged in peaceful demonstration was not required. They were demanding the release of innocent persons arrested in connection with an assault case, he said in a statement.