Petrol pump manager robbed of ₹4.2 lakh

Two men on a two-wheeler robbed a petrol pump manager of ₹4.2 lakh in the Urva Police limits here on Tuesday.

Bojappa, manager of Ashirvad Petrol Pump in Gandhinagar, was on his way on a two-wheeler to deposit the amount at the Saraswat Cooperative Bank in Chilimbi.

As he was taking a U-turn on the Kulur Ferry Road towards the bank, two motorcycle-borne men wearing T-Shirts of an online food delivery major assaulted him with a cricket bat-like object.

Before the manager could recover from the attack, the men snatched the cash bag from him and fled. It is said that the manager regularly used to deposit the day’s collections in the bank. Urva Police have registered a case. A search is on for the two men.