Petrol bunk in Udupi looses ₹38,000

December 01, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

A fraudster hacked into the the mini ATM installed at a petrol bunk in Udupi and made away with ₹38,550.

In a complaint filed with the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station on Thursday, Mallikarjun Shetty, manager of Matrushri Enterprises Petrol Bunk in Kunjnadi, said the mini ATM of FINO bank has been in operation at the petrol bunk since last two years.

Mr. Shetty said the daily transaction amount was being transferred by him from his owner Chandrashekar Shetty’s account with FINO Bank to the owner’s another account in Canara Bank. The transfer was getting initiated after Mr. Mallikarjun entered the OTP he received on his mobile phone.

On November 23 when Mr. Mallikarjun checked the FINO bank account, he was shocked to find a balance of ₹12.24 in his owner’s account. When he checked the bank statement, Mr. Mallikarjun found that an amount of ₹38,550 had been transferred to the account of an unknown number.

The CEN police registered Mr. Mallikarjun’s complaint for offence punishable under Section 66 (C) of Information Technology Act.

Pedestrian killed

A 56-year-old mini transport vehicle driver died after he was run over by a private bus near Bharani Petrol bunk in Varamballi village of Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district on Wednesday.

The Brahmavar police gave the name of the deceased as Indushekar. The police said on Wednesday evening, Indushekar returned in the vehicle and parked it in the premises of vehicle owner in Handady. As he was waiting near the petrol bunk for a bus to his house, a private bus bound to Udupi swerved off the road and hit him. Indushekar died on the spot.

The Brahmavar police registered a case against the bus driver for offence punishable under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code.