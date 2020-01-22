PES University aces TAPMI’s ‘Quiz on the Beach’

Preetham Upadhya and Akhil Siddharth from PES University, Bengaluru, won the grand finale of the 17th edition of T.A. Pai Management Institute’s annual flagship event Quiz on the Beach (QoTB).

A press release here on Tuesday said the quiz was held on Malpe beach recently. The reigning champions, the team from PES University, secured the first place for the second year in a row.

Jay Rana and Siddharth Mishra from NMIMS, Mumbai, were runners up. The participants and the winning teams won prizes worth ₹2 lakh.

The prizes were distributed by chief guest, Sanjay Chougule, Group Chief Internal Auditor and Group Head Financial Crime Prevention, ICICI Bank Ltd. Mumbai.

The winning team from PES University, Bengaluru, said, “QoTB has become an annual pilgrimage of sorts for us. The entire event is an experience by itself. We are glad we won it again amidst intense competition.”

The event commenced with a special address by Madhu Veeraraghavan, director, TAPMI. The institute donated ₹25,000 to Hosabelaku Orphanage in Manipal as part of a community initiative of QoTB in partnership with the Rotary Udupi Royal.

The cheque was handed over by former Assistant Governor of Rotary, Balakrishna Maddodi and the president B.K. Yeshwanth.

400 institutes

Since its inception in 2003, this concept of quizzing on the beach has grown by leaps and bounds. Students from over 400 institutes, including top-ranked institutes like the IIMs, IITs, NITs, SP Jain, IIFT, BITS Pilani and others, were part of the extravaganza.

The qualifier rounds witnessed tough competition with 1,500 quizzers taking part. The finalists were from Osmania Medical College, Delhi School of Economics, University College, Thiruvananthapuram, NMIMS, PES University, IMNU, Ahmedabad, MIT, Manipal, and TAPMI, the release added.