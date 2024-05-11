‘Personality and skill development help women achieve economic independence’

Personality development and skill development are as important as education for women for economic independence, said Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith on Saturday.

She was speaking after presenting certificates to participants at a six-day workshop on beauty parlour management organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute at Ujire. As many as 35 women attended the workshop.

Ms. Amith said many parents do not think about empowering their daughters with employment or entrepreneurship skills and only think about their marriage. Today’s women however need employment along with education to be economically independent. Women should have money with them to address their own as well as their children’s needs, she said.

RUDSETIs also provide skill and personality development training. These are important in business, Ms. Amith said. She advised the participants to focus on time and money management and improve their interaction skills.

RUDSETI Director M. Suresh, former SKDRDP regional director Mahaveera Ajri and others were present.

