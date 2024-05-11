ADVERTISEMENT

‘Personality and skill development help women achieve economic independence’

Published - May 11, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith presented certificates to participants at the six-day beauty parlour management workshop on Saturday, May 11, organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), at Ujire.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith presented certificates to participants at the six-day beauty parlour management workshop on Saturday, May 11, organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), at Ujire.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Personality development and skill development are as important as education for women for economic independence, said Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was speaking after presenting certificates to participants at a six-day workshop on beauty parlour management organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute at Ujire. As many as 35 women attended the workshop.

Ms. Amith said many parents do not think about empowering their daughters with employment or entrepreneurship skills and only think about their marriage. Today’s women however need employment along with education to be economically independent. Women should have money with them to address their own as well as their children’s needs, she said.

RUDSETIs also provide skill and personality development training. These are important in business, Ms. Amith said. She advised the participants to focus on time and money management and improve their interaction skills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

RUDSETI Director M. Suresh, former SKDRDP regional director Mahaveera Ajri and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US