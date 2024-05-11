GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Personality and skill development help women achieve economic independence’

Published - May 11, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith presented certificates to participants at the six-day beauty parlour management workshop on Saturday, May 11, organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), at Ujire. 

Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith presented certificates to participants at the six-day beauty parlour management workshop on Saturday, May 11, organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), at Ujire.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith presented certificates to participants at the six-day beauty parlour management workshop on Saturday, May 11, organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), at Ujire. 

Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith presented certificates to participants at the six-day beauty parlour management workshop on Saturday, May 11, organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), at Ujire.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Personality development and skill development are as important as education for women for economic independence, said Bengaluru Kshemavana Chief Executive Director Shruddha Amith on Saturday.

She was speaking after presenting certificates to participants at a six-day workshop on beauty parlour management organised by the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute at Ujire. As many as 35 women attended the workshop.

Ms. Amith said many parents do not think about empowering their daughters with employment or entrepreneurship skills and only think about their marriage. Today’s women however need employment along with education to be economically independent. Women should have money with them to address their own as well as their children’s needs, she said.

RUDSETIs also provide skill and personality development training. These are important in business, Ms. Amith said. She advised the participants to focus on time and money management and improve their interaction skills.

RUDSETI Director M. Suresh, former SKDRDP regional director Mahaveera Ajri and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / beauty treatments and parlours / beauty / health and beauty product / lifestyle and leisure / employment / marriage / social issue

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.