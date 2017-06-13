Personal clash takes communal turn near Mangaluru

Heated exchange of words followed by blows between two individuals led to communal tension in Kanyana near Vitla, 40 km away from Mangaluru, on Monday night.

Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said the incident unfolded after Radhakrishna, 30, questioned Haneef, 30, a cattle transporter, who was standing at Mugali bus-stop near Kanyana, over the latter’s alleged act of verbally harassing a girl. This led to a fight between the two and Radhakrishna slapped Haneef. Haneef later returned with a group of people to Radhakrishna’s house where he was reportedly assaulted.

A group of people then went around in Kanyana forcing a few shopkeepers to down the shutters. People from both communities tried to assemble at the Kanyana Junction on Monday night.

Mr. Borse said Haneef and Radhakrishna, who suffered a minor injury, have been admitted to two different private hospitals. In a complaint filed to the Vitla police, Haneef accused the group of assaulting him as he was involved in cattle transportation. Radhakrishna has filed a counter complaint accusing Haneef of harassing a girl.

Additional police force was deployed to clear people and maintain peace in Kanyana, which is among the areas in Bantwal taluk where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been in force since May 26 following the assault of a 21-year-old man in Kalladka.

Mr. Borase has cautioned people against spreading false information about the incident.