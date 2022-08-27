Person availing overdraft facility for commercial purpose cannot be a consumer: District commission

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has said that a person availing overdraft facility for commercial purposes cannot be a consumer.

Hence, the commission has dismissed a complaint filed by a person who had availed overdraft facility from a bank for meeting his working capital requirements.

The commission upheld the contention of Yes Bank and dismissed the complaint by chartered accountant Shantharam Shetty from Bejai.

In its judgment on August 23, the commission referred to the demand promissory note dated February 8, 2018, for ₹55 lakh given by Mr. Shetty to the bank. In the note it was stated that this was security for repayment of various credit facilities granted to him.

Referring to the principle stated by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in the revision petition 1053/2022, the district commission said Mr. Shetty cannot be a consumer as defined under Section 2(1)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act.

Mr. Shetty had availed overdraft facility for ₹55 lakh from the branch in K.S. Rao Road and the latter had released only ₹33 lakh. Mr. Shetty approached another bank for the remaining ₹22 lakh and asked Yes Bank for closure of OD account. The bank demanded ₹2.62 lakh as pre-closure charges for which Mr. Shetty paid ₹2.59 lakh.

Alleging deficiency of service, Mr. Shetty filed complaint before the commission demanding compensation.

The bank produced before the commission the copy of the master facility agreement signed by Mr. Shetty for availing the OD facility. Any services hired or availed for any commercial purpose stands excluded from the purview of Consumer Protection Act, the bank contended.