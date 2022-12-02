Permits for extracting sand in CRZ areas in DK to be issued in three days, says Deputy Commissioner

December 02, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said here on Friday that the district sand monitoring committee will issue permits for extraction of sand from rivers in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) within the next two or three days.

The permit-holders will have to extract sand manually in the traditional way using dinghy boats.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kumar said that the committee has now scrutinised 142 applications filed seeking permits. In addition, 52 applications are pending scrutiny. The permits will be issued once the scrutiny is completed. “The permits will be issued most likely by Sunday evening,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that sand extraction from rivers in non-CRZ areas in the district has begun in 18 places after completing the bidding process. About 10 lakh tonnes of sand is expected for extraction in those places. In addition, sand bars for extraction has been identified in 17 more places. Environmental clearance is being awaited for permitting extraction in those sand bars.

Illegal sand extraction can be curbed by issuing permits for extraction, he said.

It may be recalled here that the Karnataka High Court in this September quashed the May 21, 2022 order of the District Sand Committee, headed by the then Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra, cancelling 130-odd temporary permits issued for the extraction of sand from rivers in the CRZ areas.

Dr. Rajendra had ordered cancellation of the temporary permits on the basis of the May 18, 2022, order by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, Chennai, that had banned the sale of sand extracted from rivers in the CRZ in Udupi district. The decision was based on pleas from environmentalists that Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were similarly situated and the NGT order should be implemented in Dakshina Kannada too. About 30 permit holders from Dakshina Kannada had challenged this order before the High Court which set aside the then Deputy Commissioner’s order on the ground that the NGT judgment applicable for Udupi district could not be implemented in Dakshina Kannada without hearing the permit-holders.