Permit token performance of Pili Vesha, says samiti

MANGALURU

08 October 2020 19:17 IST

The Dasara Shobhayatre Samiti, Mangaladevi Temple, on Thursday urged the district administration to permit token performance of Pili Vesha or Huli Vesha during the Navaratri chariot festivals of Mangaladevi and Mariyamma temples.

Samiti president Dilraj Alva and members submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in the matter here.

Mr. Alva said that Pili Vesha was being performed not for pomp and gaiety, but as a Seva (service) to the deities. As such, the administration should allow its token performance during the Rathotsava of the two temples from October 24 to 26.

He said that the samiti held a meeting on Wednesday in view of the restrictions imposed by the administration on the festivities. It decided to deploy one member each from 10 Pili Vesha teams of the region for the token performance.

Mr. Alva told The Hindu that the Deputy Commissioner heard them patiently and assured them of considering the demand during a meeting of temple administrations on October 13.