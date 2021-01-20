Mangaluru

Permission must to fly drones in city

To regulate the use of drones, the police have made it mandatory for all drone-users to take the permission of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) before using the gadget. In a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that those flying drones without permission will be prosecuted. Flying of drones has been prohibited as per the guidelines of Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the city that has temples, educational institutions, international airport and other sensitive installations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 12:31:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/permission-must-to-fly-drones-in-city/article33613040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY