Permission given to extract sand under Udupi GP limits

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 20, 2022 00:16 IST

Sand under the jurisdiction of gram panchayats in Udupi district is allowed to be extracted from October 5, according to Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat H. Prasanna.

Speaking at a meeting in Udupi on Monday, he asked gram panchayats to make all arrangements for the extraction of sand.

The CEO said that 35 sand bars for extraction have been identified in Karkala, Hebri, Kaup, Kundapur and Baindoor taluk panchayats. The availability of sand has been estimated at 49,903 tonnes.

Mr. Prasanna said that as per the new sand policy 2020 and 2021, the government has allowed extraction of sand from classified rivulets and streams.

He said that consumers and contractors of local government projects can transport sand by paying the prescribed fee to the respective gram panchayats, which, in turn, will pay the Mines and Geology Department. Sand can be extracted and transported only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

He asked gram panchayats to ensure that there is no unauthorised extraction and no machinery is used.

The meeting was organised to train panchayat development officers, executive officers of taluk panchayats and presidents of gram panchayats on the use of sand extraction licencing software.

