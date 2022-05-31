Permanent forest nursery planned

May 31, 2022 00:12 IST

The Mangaluru Division of the Forest Department has planned to establish a permanent nursery to encourage sapling plantation by the general public throughout the year, said Deputy Conservator of Forest Y.K. Dinesh Kumar.

Speaking at a Meet-the-Press programme here, Mr. Kumar said that about 12 acres of land will be identified and a proposal will be sent to the State Government for the purpose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The permanent nursery has been conceptualised to cater to the demand of people who get the feeling of planting saplings at some time of the year, not necessarily during June when the department provides plant saplings during the onset of monsoon. “We have to address the demands of those interested when they feel for it, as they may lose interest thereafter. Hence, this proposal,” he said.

Agri-forestry scheme

Mr. Kumar said that as every year, the department has kept ready 4.41 lakh plant saplings to be distributed to farmers under agri-forestry scheme and general distribution during June.

Farmers desirous of availing of the scheme may register with the nearest forest office with their RTCs and land sketches to get saplings at ₹1 or ₹3. They will be paid incentives of ₹35, ₹40 and ₹50 per sapling in the first three years, he said.

Similarly, the general public too can get saplings from the department’s nurseries at ₹1 or ₹3, he added.

Besides the agri-forestry scheme, the division has planned to raise fruit-bearing trees on about 200 hectares of land abutting forest areas so as to discourage wild animals venturing into human habitats in search of food. Such forests will be raised in every taluk comprising plants such as jackfruit and its varieties, ficus fruit varieties and other minor fruits. Once such fruits are available to wild animals, they may not venture into human habitats, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the division has also planned to undertake a seeds campaign in schools in the district from the next week. An awareness programme about the importance of forest and raising forest will be conducted in schools, while students will be encouraged to collect as many seeds as possible.

Prizes will be given to students who collect the maximum amount of seeds. This emanated from his campaign when Mr. Kumar was working in the Sullia sub-division where he paid cash incentives to students from his purse, he said.

The department is planning to establish snake catchers club to guide snake catchers about the proper methodology of catching and releasing snakes. They will be given certificates also.