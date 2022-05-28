Permanent facility to train police in speaking Tulu, Beary Konkani likely

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar interacting with police officials and personnel at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The State Police will consider creating a facility to train police personnel from North and Kalyana Karnataka regions who are serving in the coastal areas to speak in Tulu, Beary and Konkani, said Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar here on Friday.

Talking to The Hindu after inspecting a parade of the city and district police personnel, Mr. Kumar said that police unit heads in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have in the past taken initiatives to train personnel in Tulu, Beary and Konkani.

“I will speak to Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (Praveen Sood). We will have an institutional arrangement for training personnel in speaking the local (dialect) languages,” he said.

The then Police Commissioner M. Chandra Shekar and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar have conducted training for police personnel to speak in Tulu, Beary and Konkani. The training was imparted to have better connect with people and also better handle law and order situation and also in crime prevention and detection.

Earlier, addressing the personnel after the parade, Mr. Kumar said that the police beat system and public contact programmes, which had come to a halt due to COVID-19, will now resume.

Mr. Kumar said that the pandemic posed an impediment to police beat system and also to conduct public contact programmes. As there is fewer COVID-19 cases now, the beat system and contact programmes will resume. “We need to fine tune the beat system and contact programmes and make them more effective,” he said.

The border crime meetings will be regularly held with neighbouring State police units to effectively deal with narcotics and other sensitive inter-State crime. The social media monitoring cell in the city and other police units in the coastal region will be further strengthened with the addition of technological tools, he said.

Mr. Kumar asked personnel to take care of their health. The unit heads should ensure that personnel take weekly off and monthly offs. Parades of personnel should be held regularly, he said.

Mr. Kumar had an interaction with personnel from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts at the Town Hall.