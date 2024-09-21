GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Periodicity of Udhna Special Express further extended

Published - September 21, 2024 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has further extended the periodicity of the Udhna-Mangaluru Junction-Udhna bi-weekly Express Special for 20 more trips each with existing timings, stoppage and composition.

A release from Southern Railway here said train no. 09057 Udhna-Mangaluru Junction bi-weekly special that leaves Udhna at 8 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays to reach Mangaluru Junction at 7.45 p.m. the next day will be extended to run in the months of November, December and January for 20 services.

Train no. 09058 Mangaluru Junction-Udhna bi-weekly special that leaves Mangaluru Junction at 10.10 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays to reach Udhna at 11.05 p.m. the next day will be extended to run during November-January for 20 services, the release said.

