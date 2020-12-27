Periodicity of trains extended

The Railways has extended the periodicity of operation of three pairs of festival special trains running via Konkan Railway network, including the Matsyagandha Express special, for one more month.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said that periodicity of Train Nos 06338 and 06337 Ernakulam Junction-Okha-Ernakulam Junction bi-weekly express running on Fridays and Wednesdays and Mondays and Saturdays, respectively, was extended from January 1 to January 29, 2021.

Periodicity of Matsyagandha Express, Train Nos 02620 and 02619 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central daily festival special was extended from January 2 to February 1.

Similarly, periodicity of Train Nos 06072 and 06071 Tirunelveli-Dadar-Tirunelveli superfast festival special weekly express running on Wednesdays and Thursdays, respectively, was extended from January 6 to January 28, the release added.

Passengers have to follow all COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, sanitisation and wearing of masks/ face covers besides getting seats reserved in advance.