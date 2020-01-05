Periodicity of special train extended

Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of the Pune Junction-Ernakulam Junction weekly Humsafar Express Special to provide two more services on each direction.
Releases said Train 01467 Pune-Ernakulam weekly special will leave Pune at 7.55 p.m. on January 13 and 20 [Mondays] to reach Ernakulam at 12.15 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Train 01468 Ernakulam-Pune weekly special will leave Ernakulam at 5.30 a.m. on January 15 and 22 [Wednesdays] to reach Pune at 9.20 a.m. the next day.
It will halt at Chinchwad, Lonavala, Kalyan Jn., Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal,Mangaluru Jn., Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikkode, Shoranur Jn., Thrissur and Aluva.
