Performance assessment method revised under new NEP - 2020

MANGALURU

24 October 2021 19:54 IST

The performance assessment method of students will be revised under the new National Education Policy - 2020 which Mangalore University will implement in the academic year 2021-22.

Accordingly, the assessment will be in the ratio of 60:40. It means 60 marks will be for written examination and the balance 40 for internal assessment. The present performance assessment ratio stands at 70:30.

The duration for writing the examination will be reduced to two hours from the three hours now.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu that the questions will be set in such a manner to assess the creative, critical and higher order thinking and conceptual understanding of the subject by students. The marks for internal assessment have been increased to 40 from 30 for the continued evaluation and formative assessment of students.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university has now prepared the syllabi for those joining the undergraduate courses in 2021-22 for two semesters (for one year). The regulations are also ready.

Delay in classes

He said that the new academic year in the university will begin on November 8, instead of on October 29.

It is because the evaluation of answer scripts of sixth semester examinations of undergraduate courses of 2020-21 academic year will go on from October 29 to November 7. In addition, the examinations scheduled on October 19 (Id-Milad) have been postponed to October 29. College teachers who are not on evaluation duty will have to go to the colleges starting November 6.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university will conduct a workshop for teachers, students and other stakeholders on NEP-2020 at the Town Hall here on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is to create awareness among all. Principals from 207 affiliated colleges, NEP nodal officers in colleges, five students from each college and teachers have been invited for the meet.

Later, the university will hold an interaction with representatives of five autonomous colleges at the University College to discuss matters related to the next level of implementing the NEP - 2020. Principals, NEP nodal officers and a management representative will participate in the meeting.