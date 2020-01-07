People’s Tribunal hears victims of police firing

People’s Tribunal, comprising retired Supreme Court Judge V. Gopala Gowda, former State Public Prosecutor B.T. Venkatesh and journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju, heard victims of the police firing here on Monday.

The tribunal was constituted by Bengaluru-based Listening Post to hear the circumstances that led to police firing following protests against Citizenship Amendment Act here on December 19.

Among those who deposed before the tribunal included the two children of firing victim Jaleel. Sabeeb, a Class 5 student, and Shifali, who is in Class 9, broke down while stating the way their father died.

Chief Executive Officer of Highland Hospital Mohammed Yoonus narrated problems caused to patients because of bursting tear gas shells by police to disperse people gathered on the hospital premises on December 19 night.

Former Mayor K. Ashraf, who was hit by a hard object, while trying to pacify the protesters on December 19, journalist Ismail Zaorez, and activist Umar U.H. also deposed.

The hearing of the tribunal was stopped for nearly an hour following objections by Taranth Shetty, the owner of the hotel where the proceedings was being conducted. Citing the denial of permission by police to Ashok Maridas, the Coordinator of Listening Post, from holding the event, Mr. Shetty said he could not allow the proceedings to continue as he was apprehensive of punitive action by police.

“We are here to listen to people about the incident and find out the truth. We will not in any way cause any inconvenience to you,” Mr. Gowda said and stopped the proceedings. It resumed after Mr. Shetty allowed the proceedings to continue till 4 p.m. Later, the tribunal moved to another venue in Paduva where further hearings were held.

The tribunal will holding a sitting on Tuesday too.