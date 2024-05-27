People will vote for change in Council polls, says Saleem Ahmed

Chief Whip of the government in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed exuded confidence on Sunday that the Congress candidates will win the Council elections from the South West Graduates’ and the South West Teachers’ constituencies to be held on June 3.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the elections held in the Congress office in Udupi on Sunday, Mr. Ahmed said that the Congress is confident that people will vote for a change in the two constituencies and four other Council constituencies in the State.

He claimed that the ideology of the Congress is accepted by a majority. The Congress will ensure justice for all by bringing development to the forefront.

State Congress campaign committee president Vinay Kumar Sorake said that last year’s Assembly election results showed that people rejected the communal party and people will no longer support a communal agenda.

Udupi District Congress Committee president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said that several strategies have been made by the party to win the Council elections.