GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

People will vote for change in Council polls, says Saleem Ahmed

Published - May 27, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Whip of the government in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed speaking at a Congress workers’ meeting in Udupi on Sunday.

Chief Whip of the government in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed speaking at a Congress workers’ meeting in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Chief Whip of the government in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed exuded confidence on Sunday that the Congress candidates will win the Council elections from the South West Graduates’ and the South West Teachers’ constituencies to be held on June 3.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the elections held in the Congress office in Udupi on Sunday, Mr. Ahmed said that the Congress is confident that people will vote for a change in the two constituencies and four other Council constituencies in the State.

He claimed that the ideology of the Congress is accepted by a majority. The Congress will ensure justice for all by bringing development to the forefront.

State Congress campaign committee president Vinay Kumar Sorake said that last year’s Assembly election results showed that people rejected the communal party and people will no longer support a communal agenda.

Udupi District Congress Committee president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said that several strategies have been made by the party to win the Council elections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.