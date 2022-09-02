People wait for long to hear the Prime Minister speak

The crowd outside the venue of the Prime Minister’s programme at Goldfinch City Grounds, Bangra Kulur, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

People had to wait for long to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at an official programme here on Friday. Many had to walk a long way to reach the venue of the programme, Goldfinch City Grounds at Bangra Kulur, from where they had parked their vehicles.

People from different parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and elsewhere in the State started arriving at the venue at around 10 a.m. The Prime Minister, who was scheduled to arrive at the venue at 1.30 p.m., arrived at the venue by 2.15 p.m. and addressed the gathering at about 3 p.m.

After parking their buses and vehicles more than 3 km away, they walked all the way to reach the venue. Midway, they picked up saffron flags and shawls offered by volunteers. Though BJP MLAs arranged for food packets and water bottles for those who came by bus, not all could get these packets and water bottles.

Among the many who turned up at the venue early was an elderly Durga from Puttur, who was issued a VVIP pass by the BJP Dakshina Kannada unit following her request to have a closer look at the Prime Minister.

People kept coming to the venue even as the arrival of Mr. Modi got delayed. A large number of people from Malemar and surrounding areas walked across a makeshift bridge across the storm water to reach the venue. At around 2 p.m., Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and other police personnel had to charge at people to clear the national highway and make some standing on the road to go into the venue.

The Prime Minister arrived at the international airport at 1.30 p.m. by a special flight from Kochi and soon after, boarded a helicopter to reach the New Mangalore Port. He came by road to the venue and reached the stage at 2.25 p.m. where he was given a presentation about the development works of the Port and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

Just as Mr. Modi came onto the stage with people giving a standing ovation, those standing far behind in the venue got restless as they were unable to see Mr. Modi clearly because of failure of LCD screens.

The national highway stretch was choc-a bloc with people, soon after Mr. Modi left the venue. With the absence of autorickshaws or any other vehicles, people, including several elderly and women, found it difficult to reach places where their buses were parked. The city bus movement started at around 5 p.m after the Prime Minister reached the airport. He left the airport at 5.40 p.m. by a special flight.