People view solar eclipse from Panambur, Malpe beaches

​Enthusiasts turned up to catch the solar eclipse on Panambur Beach in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Members of Aid Without Religion Trust having snacks during the solar eclipse at Lady Hill Circle in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A group of rationalists and others savoured snacks while observing the solar eclipse in the city on Tuesday. It is to dispel the myth that nothing should be eaten during an eclipse.

After an invitation by Aid Without Religion Trust and Dakshina Kannada Rationalists Association, a good number of people, including children, turned up at a tent set up at Lady Hill for viewing the eclipse and eat snacks.

Rationalist Narendra Nayak led the group that watched the eclipse by wearing filters at 5.10 p.m. Among those who took part in the event included Democratic Youth Federation of India district unit office-bearer Santosh Bajal, founder-director of Mangalore Alzheimer Association Jerardin D’Souza and 51 AH members Vivek and Mayur.

A good number of people turned up in Mangaluru and Udupi to watch the eclipse that occurred during sunset.

More than 700 people had a clear view of the eclipse from Panambur beach. The Pilikula Regional Science Centre had placed two reflector telescopes at the beach for people to view the eclipse. The centre also provided solar filters. Curator of the centre Jagannath said that they had also arranged for projection on the screen the image of the eclipse captured by a pinhole camera.

More than 100 people turned up to view eclipse on the sixth floor of Yenepoya Degree College in Balmatta, which was arranged by Amateur Astronomers Association and Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science and Commerce. Apart from a 5.5 inch reflector telescope, visitors viewed the eclipse on the monitor of the camera that was placed there.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao were among the many who turned up at the Malpe beach in Udupi for viewing the eclipse.

Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers Club (PAAC), a club run by the faculty members of Poornaprajna College, Udupi, and Malpe Beach Development Committee, had made the arrangements for viewing the eclipse on the beach. The PAAC also arranged for live streaming of the eclipse on YouTube.