People urged to opt for eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M. has asked people to opt for eco-friendly Gowri and Ganesh idols while celebrating Gowri Ganesha festival on Thursday and Friday.

He has asked people to participate in large numbers in a campaign of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to promote the use of turmeric-based Ganesh idols.

People can make or purchase the idols made from turmeric mixed with wheat or ragi flour. If such idols are immersed in water bodies, the water will not be contaminated. People should avoid using plastic-based decorative material. Instead, flowers and green leaves can be used for decoration. People can use coconut shells as the “peetha” or pedestal for installing mini idols, he said in a statement.

If the idols made from plaster of Paris and painted with chemicals are used and immersed, they will pollute water bodies. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has barred making and using such idols.

He said that the KSPCB has taken up a campaign to promote the use of 10 lakh turmeric mixed flour Ganesh idols in the State. Accordingly, people after making and worshipping such idols in their homes can take a selfie with them and upload the photos on the website of the board which will announce prizes.

Non-government organisations and other voluntary organisations should join hands with the government to promote the use of such eco-friendly idols in all places, Mr. Rao said.

People can upload the selfies till 6 p.m. on September 10 on the website kspcb.karnataka.gov.in and also send them to Youtube@kspcbkarnataka, facebook@kspcbofficial, Twitter@karnatakakspcb, Instagram: kspcb_official, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that people should follow social distancing while celebrating the festival.