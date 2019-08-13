People urged to donatearticles for flood victims

Stating that rehabilitation work to be taken up in the floods-ravaged Belthangady taluk would be a long-drawn-out exercise, Deputy Commisssioner S. Sasikanth Senthil on Monday asked people to help those affected. In a tweet on his handle @DCDK9, Mr. Senthil said, “Rehabilitation in Belthangady is going to be a long drawn exercise for people who have completely lost their belongings. We appeal to all citizens of DK district to stand by the affected in this hour of need.”

The district administration has made a list of 24 articles that the affected people need. It includes cooking items, gas stoves, plastic buckets and mugs, rain coats, warm and regular clothes, sanitary napkins and diaper, plastic mats, umbrellas, mosquito repellents, torch lights, mops, dust bins, phenyl cleaning liquids, soaps and other bathing materials, towels, candles and matchsticks, kitchen utensils, antiseptic lotion and anti fungal powder, cooking oils, lungis, nighties and sweaters for children and adults.

The district administration has set up a collection centre at the conference hall of Karnataka Polytechnic College at Kadri Hills. Donors can also contact Gokul Das Nayak, nodal officer of the collection centre, on Ph: 9448951722.