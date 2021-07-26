People throng temples, churches, mosques

People receiving arati at the Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru on Sunday.

MANGALURU

26 July 2021 00:44 IST

With the State government permitting performance of all rituals associated with places of worship and prayers, religious tourism received a boost with people thronging temples, churches and mosques in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday.

There was brisk sale of fruits, flowers and other puja articles outside the places of worship on Sunday. Taxi operators, public transport operators and those in the hospitality industry now are expecting decent generation of income post the COVID-19 second wave.

Following an order on Saturday, Principal Secretary and Member Secretary of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority N. Manjunatha Prasad permitted all places of worship to perform all activities by strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures.

He has, however, barred holding of jatras, temple festivals, processions and congregations.

Heavy footfall was seen on Sunday at prominent pilgrim centres in the two districts, including Kollur Mookambika Temple, Anegudde Vinayaka Temple, Sri Durgaparameshwari Temples at Kamalashile and Mandarthi and Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, all in Udupi district; Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Sri Mangaladevi Temple, Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple and Sowthadka Mahaganapati Temple, all in Dakshina Kannada district.

Devotees offered Sunday prayers in their respective churches in these districts. Rev. Fr. Vijay Lobo, public relations officer of Mangaluru Diocese, said that routine rituals have commenced in churches.

Sevas from today

A spokesperson of Mangaladevi Temple said that the temple administration has decided to offer all 30 sevas at the temple from Monday. “All sevas for the deity will be available from Monday. There will be no Baliharana, chariot procession and other sevas that lead to congregation. There will be no weekly annadaanam either,” he said.