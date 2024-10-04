ADVERTISEMENT

People take ill after drinking contaminated water in Uppunda

Published - October 04, 2024 06:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

At least three persons in every house of Wards 6 and 7, that get water supply from an overhead tank in Kasinadi, had health issues, according to residents

The Hindu Bureau

A few residents of Uppunda Gram Panchayat in Byndoor taluk had an upset stomach after reportedly drinking contaminated water supplied by the Panchayat on October 4, 2024, in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

About two hundred residents of Uppunda Gram Panchayat in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district had an upset stomach for the last four days reportedly after consuming contaminated drinking water.

One elderly person, who had serious health issues, was admitted to a government hospital in Kundapura and later discharged, officials said. Byndoor Tahsildar Pradeep Ram told The Hindu that technical report regarding the contamination was awaited.

At least three persons in every house of Wards 6 and 7, that get water supply from an overhead tank in Kasinadi, had health issues, according to residents. The problem was more pronounced at Karkikali and Madikal, located in between Yadamavinahole River and the Arabian Sea.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US