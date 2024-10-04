People take ill after drinking contaminated water in Uppunda

About two hundred residents of Uppunda Gram Panchayat in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district had an upset stomach for the last four days reportedly after consuming contaminated drinking water.

One elderly person, who had serious health issues, was admitted to a government hospital in Kundapura and later discharged, officials said. Byndoor Tahsildar Pradeep Ram told The Hindu that technical report regarding the contamination was awaited.

At least three persons in every house of Wards 6 and 7, that get water supply from an overhead tank in Kasinadi, had health issues, according to residents. The problem was more pronounced at Karkikali and Madikal, located in between Yadamavinahole River and the Arabian Sea.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.