People take ill after drinking contaminated water in Uppunda

About two hundred residents of Uppunda Gram Panchayat in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district had an upset stomach for the last four days reportedly after consuming contaminated drinking water.

One elderly person, who had serious health issues, was admitted to a government hospital in Kundapura and later discharged, officials said. Byndoor Tahsildar Pradeep Ram told The Hindu that technical report regarding the contamination was awaited.

At least three persons in every house of Wards 6 and 7, that get water supply from an overhead tank in Kasinadi, had health issues, according to residents. The problem was more pronounced at Karkikali and Madikal, located in between Yadamavinahole River and the Arabian Sea.