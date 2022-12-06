People should imbibe constitutional values: Karnataka Governor

December 06, 2022 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot unveils the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Mangalore University campus on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Values in the Constitution reflect thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar. People should imbibe these values, which helps prevent unsavory incidents and resolve differences, said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 66th Mahaparinirvana Day programme held at the Mangaluru University, the Governor said Mr. Ambedkar worked for the welfare of country. He was committed to maintaining solidarity and integrity of the country. 

“We should also conduct in the same way. Values Babasaheb vouched for are ingrained in the Constitution. These values need to be imbibed to resolve differences and prevent unsavory incidents. These differences and unsavory incidents should not occur,” he said, and asked people to stay committed to protecting the nation’s solidarity and integrity.

Speaking about the work by the Central government in creation of Panchteerth of the sites related to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mr. Gehlot said these sites truly reflect the personality who sacrificed his life for the betterment of the country.

He called upon Mangaluru University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya to send a proposal to the Central government for setting up a Babasaheb Ambedkar Chair in the university. The chair will truly reflect ethos of Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University of Horticulture and Forestry, Durg, Chhattisgarh, R.S. Kureel and Mr. Yadapadithaya also spoke.

Earlier, the Governor unveiled the 9-foot bronze statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, which has been placed in the garden opposite to the science block in the University campus. The university has spent ₹14.3 lakh for this 600 kg statue.

