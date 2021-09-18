People should be consulted before razing, relocating religious structures: Shobha

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday that local people would have to be taken into confidence before demolishing or relocating any temples, churches, and mosques.

Replying to questions by presspersons in Udupi on Friday she said a notice could be served if any religious structures were found constructed illegally on public places.

The Minister said she felt that razing of religious structures was not a proper step as they were the places upon which people pose their trust and faith.

The Minister was reacting to questions related to protests and political reactions over razing of Mahadevamma temple at Uchagani in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on September 8.

Ms. Karandlaje said she would request the State government not to hurt the sentiments of people.

Reacting to the recent complaint registered at Karkala town police station over the alleged forced conversion of Hindus, the Minister said religious conversion was not limited to the coastal part of the State, it had spread across the nation. Those engaging in such illegal activities misuse the weak-minded Hindus, she said. Law on religious conversion should also be strengthened, the Minister said.

She said that if the petrol and diesel were brought under GST regime, it would benefit people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working on it, she added.