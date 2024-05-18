People savour jackfruit manchurian, momos at ‘Halasina Mela’ in Mangaluru

Manchurian and momos made using Jackfruit were among those that people were attracted to, in addition to taking home different varieties of Jackfruit and mangoes on offer, at the two-day ‘Halasina Mela’ that commenced at the Balambhatta hall in Mangaluru on Saturday, May 18. The mela is organised by Savayava Krushika Grahaka Balaga.

Jackfruit manchurian is among the dishes offered at the stall of ‘Bhat’s Homemade’. Apart from manchurian, they also served Vada Pav and ‘Halasina Yengai’ made using jackfruit. Another eatery stall offered momos made using jackfruit.

There were several stalls offering eatables made of jackfruit including halwa, milkshake, ice-cream, vacuum cooked chips and papad.

Ratnakar Kulai from the Balaga said farmers from Doddaballapur, Kadur, and Channarayapatna have brought four varieties of jackfruit including Chandravati, Rudrakshi, and Ekadasi to the mela. Local farmers have brought the two local jackfruits – Tuluve and Berke.

There were a good number of people at the stall that sold different varieties of mango namely Kesari, Raspuri, Alphanso, Mallika from Ballari and Ramanagar at ₹200 per kg.

Among other articles displayed at the mela included honey, homemade turmeric, organic soaps and detergents, coco fibre pots, and covers made using corn and tapioca pearl. Sarvesh Rao from Chigaru Nursery displayed saplings of different fruits including 11 varieties of jackfruit and 31 varieties of mango.

