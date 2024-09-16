GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People of all religious communities should live cordially, says Khader

Published - September 16, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Chancellor of Yenepoya Deemed to be University Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi at the inauguration of the renovated Bajal Nanthoor Badriya Jumma Masjid building in Mangaluru recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader said that people of all religious communities should live cordially without developing a revenge attitude.

He was speaking at the inauguration of renovated Bajal Nanthoor Badriya Jumma Masjid building in the city recently (on Friday, September 13).

Mr. Khader, MLA, said that before the delimitation of Assembly constituencies, Bajal was under the erstwhile Ullal constituency (now Mangaluru constituency) represented by his father U.T. Fareed and Mr. Khader. All people of Bajal should live happily by developing mutual trust and cooperation.

Religious scholar Sayed K.S. Attakoya Thangal Kumbol said that mosques have their own discipline and respect. They should be followed.

He said that masjids should not become venue for discussing unrelated matters. They are the venues to offer mass namaz (prayer) and chapters of the Koran. They should be done regularly.

Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya Deemed to be University, said that the renovated masjid should not become the venue for offering only Friday prayer. Instead, namaz should be offered daily five times at the masjid.

Councillor of Mangaluru City Corporation and president of the renovated masjid Abdul Rauf presided over.

