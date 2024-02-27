People need to question Central government on unfulfilled promises: Prakash Raj

February 27, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The youth should question the Union government on the unfulfilled promise of generating employment and other pressing issues, said actor Prakash Raj in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting in Kallapu as part of the valedictory function of the three-day State-level conference of Democratic Youth Federation of India, Mr. Raj alleged that the Centre had failed to take steps to address the issue of unemployment. It has also failed in eradicating poverty, he alleged.

“The BJP has done nothing for the development of the country. We (the youth) need to raise our voice and question the BJP on unemployment and other pressing issues,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fooling voters with his actions, Mr. Raj said the Prime Minister entered a cave in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand a day before Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Now the Prime Minister has gone for scuba diving in Dwarka, a few days days before announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

“We cannot afford to have him as the Prime Minister for the third term,” he said.

Mr. Raj said the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were harping more on religious issues and were not concerned about improvement of education facilities and alleviating problems of poor.

Expressing his concern over changing Tulu Nadu, Mr. Raj said many youths of the region were behind bars in connection with communal incidents. Many youths from the region were going to West Asia and other countries in search of jobs, he said.

DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla said the DYFI will continue to fight against communal forces in the coastal Karnataka region. Youths of the region should be concerned about lack of employment opportunities. The youth should question companies, who have opened their units in the region, for denying jobs to local people.

DYFI National President A.A. Rahim also spoke.

Earlier, DYFI activists took out a rally from Kuthar to Kallapu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.